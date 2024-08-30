Solar Systems Putting Money Into Users Pocket & Eliminating ZESA Bills

By Ross Moyo

The Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) has guaranteed the successful use of one’s solar system can offset your electricity bills with the country’s national supplier and even put back money in one’s pocket by using your own green, clean and safe energy.

Samansco Business Development Manager, Jeremiah Musungo confirmed to this publication that, consumers using their solar systems have successfully achieved this feat.

“Some of our clients using our adequately sized solar systems for net metering have virtually eliminated their ZESA bills. In fact, we can confidently say that their solar systems are now putting money back into their pockets,” said the Samansco Business Development manager.

According to the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority, National regulations state that anyone with renewable energy generation sources, such as wind or solar, and a grid-tied inverter, can apply for a net metering permit.

As a leading solar energy engineering company, Samansco Industries is championing the creation of a distributed solar energy power plant.

Musungo said, “We aim to aggregate rooftop and ground-mounted solar energy assets into a large virtual grid.”