Zimpost On Massive Digital Drive

Post and Courier Service provider Zimpost is on the drive of transforming traditional services into innovative, tech-driven solutions moving towards a Smart post office across the country.

Zimpost is set to repurpose all Community Information Centres into Digital Information Centres, offering various smart solutions to citizens and strategies centered around digitalizing the postal business which includes Zimpost’s effective participation in e-commerce, last mile delivery services for online purchases and enhance financial accessibility through its product Post Money.

In an exclusive interview with Technomag during the 114th edition of Zimbabwe Agricultural Show, Zimpost Post Master Maxwell Chitendeni said, “ To ensure that we digitalise our postal and courier services in line with the National Development Strategy we are realigning our products and services digital through Smart Post Office and we have also fall under the pillar of ICT pillar henceforth we are mandated by a digitalization pillar.

Key points and strategies to make Zimpost smarter were listed as:

Digitalization and Vision 2030: Zimpost’s mandate is to provide Universal Postal Services throughout Zimbabwe. The Ministry has approved turnaround strategies centered around digitalization, aligning with President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030. Zimpost aims to support a digital economy and leave no one behind in the smart post era.

Towards a Smart Post Office: The agreed vision is to transform traditional services into innovative, tech-driven solutions.

Community Information Centres (CICs): Under the Ministry’s guidance, Zimpost has invested in CICs, which will be repurposed into Digital Information Centres offering various smart solutions.

E-Commerce and Last Mile Delivery: To survive in the evolving postal business, Zimpost must effectively participate in e-commerce and focus on providing last-mile delivery services for online purchases.