Zimbabwe Commemorates World Telecommunication Day, Bridging Digital Gender Gap

Women and girls continue to face major barriers in accessing digital technologies and participating fully in the digital economy, prompting renewed calls for gender equality in digital transformation.

Speaking at the World Telecommunication and Information Society Day commemorations in Marondera, ICT Minister Tatenda Mavetera emphasized the need to empower women through inclusive digital policies, skills development, and access to technology.

“As we move forward in the digital world, we must ensure that women and girls are not left behind. It is crucial that they have equal access to technology and the opportunities it brings,” said Minister Mavetera.

By Ruvarashe Gora

This year’s commemorations also marked the 160th anniversary of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), under the global theme “Technology for All and for Good.” The celebrations included the launch of the Marondera Female Open Correctional Institution Digital and Vocational Training Centre, a pioneering project aimed at equipping incarcerated women with digital and vocational skills for reintegration into society.

“Empowering women with digital skills leads to growth, innovation, and a more equitable society,” Minister Mavetera said, urging collaboration across government, the private sector, civil society, and academic institutions to close the digital gender gap.

Zimbabwe is part of international initiatives like the EQUALS Global Partnership, which supports digital training, mentorship, and leadership programs for women in technology. The country is also expanding national efforts to integrate digital skills training in correctional facilities and rural communities.

Despite structural challenges, including limited infrastructure and social norms that discourage women’s participation in tech, progress is underway. The launch of digital hubs, female coding bootcamps, and rural internet connectivity projects are part of Zimbabwe’s broader push to include women in its digital development agenda.

Minister Mavetera called for increased investment in women-targeted digital literacy, coding, and entrepreneurship programs, stressing that gender equality must be at the core of the country’s digital transformation.

“As we celebrate 160 years of the ITU, let us recommit to using technology as a force for good, one that lifts everyone, especially women and girls,” she said.