Zimbabwe Highlights Digital Innovation’s Role in Women’s Empowerment

The World Telecommunication and Information Society Day (WTISD) celebrations in Marondera this year focused on the intersection of technology and gender equality, with a particular emphasis on empowering marginalized women, including female inmates. Under the theme “Digital Innovation for Sustainable Development,” the event explored how digital tools could foster social inclusion and economic opportunities for underserved groups.

Dr. Gift Kalisto Machengete, Director General of the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ), emphasised the need to close the digital gap to ensure women are not left behind in the country’s growing digital economy. While acknowledging government and telecom sector collaborations, he stressed that more efforts are needed to address systemic barriers, such as limited access to devices, high data costs, and cultural biases that disproportionately affect rural women.

By Gamuchirai Mapako

A key initiative highlighted was the newly commissioned Digital Vocational Training Centre which POTRAZ officially handed over today to the Marondera Female Open Prison, aimed at providing incarcerated women with digital literacy and vocational skills. The program seeks to reduce reconviction by equipping inmates with tools for reintegration into society.

Zimbabwe has made notable strides in internet penetration, which now stands at 81.5%, according to official figures. However, disparities persist, particularly in rural areas where women face significant hurdles in accessing and utilising digital resources.

ICT Minister Tatenda Mavetera echoed concerns about affordability and infrastructure gaps, stating that while digital innovation is increasingly a necessity, systemic challenges must be addressed to ensure equitable access.

The event doubled as a call to action for stakeholders, government, private sector, and civil society to prioritise digital inclusion. Dr. Machengete urged collective efforts to ensure that “every Zimbabwean, regardless of gender, location, or background, is part of our shared digital future.”

This aligns with global frameworks like the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 5 (Gender Equality) and SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure).

However, without sustained investment in infrastructure and policy reforms, digital divides may persist. While Zimbabwe’s efforts in leveraging technology for women’s empowerment are commendable, challenges such as uneven infrastructure development, gender stereotypes, and economic disparities remain obstacles to full inclusion. The WTISD commemoration underscored that true progress requires more than innovation, it demands equitable access and targeted interventions to ensure that women are not left behind.

As the country continues to push for digital literacy, the focus will be on whether these initiatives translate into tangible opportunities for women, particularly the incarcerated and those in marginalised communities.