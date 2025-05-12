Zimbabwe set to commemorate girls in ICT 2025

Zimbabwe set to commemorate International Girls in ICT Day on May 14, 2025. This collaboration aims to promote gender equality and empower young women in the field of information and communication technologies (ICT).

The event will take place at Chinhoyi University of Science and Technology and will feature workshops, panel discussions, and networking opportunities designed to inspire girls to pursue careers in ICT. By focusing on these initiatives, the event seeks to foster a supportive environment for young women to explore the potential of technology.

By Ropafadzo Mashawi

The International Girls in ICT Day is vital in cultivating innovation and leadership among youth, particularly women. This commemoration not only highlights the importance of inclusivity in the ICT sector but also emphasizes the need for ongoing support and mentorship for young women.

In addition to the workshops and discussions, the event will showcase successful female role models in the ICT field, who will share their experiences and insights. This exposure aims to motivate participants by demonstrating that successful careers in technology are achievable. By connecting aspiring young women with established professionals, the event seeks to create a robust support network that can guide them as they embark on their own journeys in the tech industry.

By investing in the next generation of female leaders in technology, Zimbabwe can help build a more diverse and resilient workforce, ultimately driving economic growth and development in the digital era.