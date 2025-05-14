Zimbabwe Commemorates Girls In ICT In Chinhoyi

The Ministry of ICT, Postal and Courier Services via the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) today commemorated the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) event ,International Girls in ICT Day, 2025 in Chinoyi rallying for gender inclusivity in the digital age. Under the theme “Girls in ICT: Bridging All Divides for an Inclusive Digital Transformation,” government officials, educators, and tech leaders emphasized the critical role of young women in shaping Zimbabwe’s digital future.

For a while now technology has been perceived as a male-dominated field, but this narrative is rapidly changing. Honorable Tatenda A Mavetera, the Guest of Honour at the event, stated

“ICT is not just a man’s world—it’s a world of innovators, problem-solvers, and leaders. Girls belong in tech, and tech needs girls.”

By Gamuchirai Mapako

Women in ICT bring diverse perspectives that drive innovation. Studies show that gender-diverse teams produce more creative solutions and better financial returns. Speakers at the event all agreed that when girls enter ICT fields, they challenge stereotypes, proving that technical prowess is not defined by gender.

ICT is one of the fastest-growing sectors globally, offering lucrative career paths in software development, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI), and data science. Dr. G. K. Machengete, Director General of POTRAZ, highlighted how digital entrepreneurship through platforms like TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram allows young women to monetize their skills without traditional barriers.

“Many are already using these platforms to create content, build audiences, and earn real income,” he noted.

“…please keep the content clean! While the internet may seem like a free-for-all space, your digital footprint lasts forever. Let your online presence reflect your values, your intelligence, and your dignity. Build your brand with pride and integrity”.

He also warned of the dangers the interent comes with as the digital world is a double-edged sword that offers opportunities but exposes girls to cyberbullying, privacy violations, exploitation, online grooming and harmful stereotypes pushed by algorithms.

“When we let ICTs think for us or act for us we risk losing our own abilities and weakening our intellect. Technology should support your learning, not replace your thinking so use it wisely” warned Dr Machengete

An African proverb shared at the event also highlighted the responsibilities that come with being a woman in ICT.

“If you educate a man, you educate an individual. But if you educate a woman, you educate a nation.”

According to Hon Tatenda Mavetera, when girls are equipped with digital skills, they become agents of change—improving healthcare, education, and governance through technology. And the government’s ambitious target to train 1.5 million coders in 2025, with at least 50% being women, underscores this vision.

Despite the opportunities, girls and women in ICT face significant hurdles.

The tech industry remains male-dominated, with women often facing stereotypes that discourage them from pursuing STEM careers. Dr. Machengete pointed out:

From classrooms to boardrooms, women in tech frequently encounter bias whether in hiring, promotions, or funding for tech startups. The lack of female role models in leadership positions further perpetuates the notion that ICT is “not for girls.”

