Government Pledges Support For Women In ICT

The government has reaffirmed its commitment to promoting the participation of women and girls in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) aiming to empower and inspire young women to pursue careers in the digital field, bridging the gender gap in the tech industry ICT, Postal and Courier Services Minister Tatenda Mavetera has said.

In a keynote address delivered today at the belated commemoration of the 2025 Girls in ICT Day in Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT) took place under the theme

Girls in ICT: Bridging All Divides for an Inclusive Digital Transformation.Minister Mavetera highlighted that empowering young women to pursue careers in the digital field is crucial for the country’s development.

“The inclusion of girls in ICT is not a task for any single individual or organization,” she said. “It demands collaboration and a collective commitment from all sectors of society – government, industry, educators, parents, and community leaders.” This collective effort will help create an ecosystem that supports and nurtures young women in their digital journeys.

The minister encouraged girls and young women to take advantage of available resources, seek out mentors, and connect with peers who can inspire and guide them. She also emphasized the importance of role models in ICT, highlighting successful women in the field who can motivate and inspire young girls to pursue careers in tech.

The government’s commitment to promoting women in ICT is evident in its initiatives, such as the Digital Skills Ambassadors Program. This program aims to train a minimum of 1.5 million coders, with a target of at least 50% being women and girls. By supporting women in ICT, the government aims to empower them to become leaders and innovators who can shape Zimbabwe’s digital future and drive economic growth.

Through these efforts, the government hopes to unlock the potential of women and girls in ICT, drive innovation, and promote economic growth. By working together, the government, industry, educators, parents, and community leaders can create a brighter future for young women in tech and contribute to the country’s development.

The Girls in ICT Day, launched by the ITU in 2011, is a global initiative celebrated every year on the 4th Thursday of April.