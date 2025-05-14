Masiyiwa’s USD$500 Mln Beginners Fund Already Saving Newborns

By Ross Moyo

Zimbabwe’s Econet founder Strive Masiyiwa recently launched a fund run by his wife and supported by a group of his philanthropic friends Funding partners including Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity, Children’s Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), The ELMA Philanthropies, Gates Foundation, Horace W. Smith Foundation, Patchwork Collective, among others, as well as several Ministries of Health in the focus countries.The Mrs Masiyiwa led fund is backed with nearly $500 million to help save the lives of newborn babies and mothers in sub-Saharan Africa, standing out against a bleak global health funding landscape.

Termed, The Beginnings Fund, the Masiyiwa’s launched with the help of their powerful billionaire friends who included former richest man Microsoft Founder Bill Gates whilst recently in Abu Dhabi, the home of another key backer the United Arab Emirates’ which had just established Mohamed Bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity run by Madiyiwa’s other backer of the fund.

Tsitsi Masiyiwa’s project has been in the works for at least a year. But its role has become more important as governments worldwide follow the U.S. in pulling back from international aid, which her husband and his friends have now heavily invested in filling that gap.This has therefore now seen Zimbabwe’s Stock listed Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Founder Strive Masiyiwa praising his wife Tsitsi Masiyiwa for her work helping to launch the Beginnings Fund, which according to the billionaire is a health care fund to save and protect the lives of newborn babies and their mothers which has already started saving lives.This follows an outcry after a woman lost three triplets and Masiyiwa’s wife was touched by this living reality for many women and their infants out there that she decided to intervene and play her part in saving both mother and child.

Strive Masiyiwa made these revelations on his official social media Facebook account where he attached a picture by Tatenda Mapigoti, showing the power couple’s Higherlife Foundation in Zimbabwe, a family philanthropy also led by his wife Tsitsi (pictured) with their eldest daughter.

Mrs Masiyiwa’s strides have since started paying off as lives are getting saved through this half a billion dollar fund she is channeling towards the welfare meant to prevent both infant mortality and maternal mortality the world over especially in areas of most concern where health interventions are expensive and out of reach for the majority.

Writing on his Facebook page; the business mogul revealed that his family foundation operates internationally as “Delta Philanthropies” adding that “In addition to what we fund ourselves, she (Mrs Masiyiwa) collaborates with international partners on projects we cannot do on our own, like this maternal and newborn health fund focusing on several countries in sub-Saharan Africa. I have watched her work tirelessly for more than a year mobilising philanthropic partners for this initiative.”

Masiyiwa also wrote that their “Founding partners include Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity, Children’s Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), The ELMA Philanthropies, Gates Foundation, Horace W. Smith Foundation, Patchwork Collective, among others, as well as several Ministries of Health in the focus countries.”

In his own words Zimbabwe’s richest and most philanthropic man stated, “#Breaking News!

$US500m to help newborns survive

“ I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate my better half [Tsitsi Masiyiwa] for her work helping to launch the Beginnings Fund, an amazing health care fund to save and protect the lives of newborn babies and their mothers.

“Our family foundation operates internationally as “Delta Philanthropies”. In addition to what we fund ourselves, she collaborates with international partners on projects we cannot do on our own, like this maternal and newborn health fund focusing on several countries in sub-Saharan Africa. I have watched her work tirelessly for more than a year mobilising philanthropic partners for this initiative.

“The idea of the #BeginningsFund was first conceived on a Zoom call with our partners at the Elma Foundation after we read a tragic report about a woman who lost her triplets in a hospital.

“One of our partners actually cried: “What can we do?”

“Compassion is nothing if it cannot move you to action, and where possible, to act in a strategic, sustainable way, sometimes #Together with others who share your vision and heart to help where it’s needed.

“This is the essence of the story of the “Good Samaritan.” He acted! And Jesus used him as an example of a “good neighbour”!

“Have we solved all the problems faced by newborns, children, and mothers in Africa? Of course not, but we can always do something… each and all of us.

“Don’t just read a report about a clinic with no medicine and then simply shake your head saying: “What can I do?”

“You CAN do something. However small. Go the next step.

“Moved with compassion, a child offered his lunch. Jesus used it to perform a miracle. There is enough in your hands.

“Step forward. We need you now more than ever to act. “