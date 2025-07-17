Zimbabwe Agricultural Show Set to Showcase Innovation and Growth

The upcoming Zimbabwe Agricultural Show which prioritises celebrating the country’s agricultural progress and exploring new opportunities for growth and sustainability. With 304 exhibitors confirmed and expectations to reach approximately 580, the show is poised to bring together industry experts, government stakeholders, and senior executives to exchange ideas, build partnerships, and drive innovation.

The show’s theme, “Building Bridges: Connecting Agriculture, Industry, and Community,” underscores the vital role agriculture plays in Zimbabwe’s socioeconomic development and the livelihoods of millions. With comprehensive preparations underway, the event is expected to maintain its high-profile status and provide a platform for driving growth and sustainability in the agricultural sector.

Addressing journalists in Harare, the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show (ZAS) CEO Rufaro Gumundu announced that 304 exhibitors have already confirmed participation with the number expected to climb to nearly 580.

Key Highlights:

– 63,000 square meters of exhibition space already allocated, with a target of 989,000 square meters

– A broad range of B2B engagement platforms, including:

– One Plus Humanity Golf Day (August 21)

– Annual National Agribusiness Conference (August 27)

– Quiz at Karaoke Night (August 27)

– Environmental Social and Governance Conference (August 28)

– Zimbabwe Agricultural Media Awards (August 28)

– Research for Agricultural Excellence and Technology Indaba (August 28)

– Official opening set for Friday, August 29, 2025.

“In terms of exhibition space, we have already allocated 62,710.64 square metres, steadily progressing toward our target of 89,000 square metres. The strong uptake is a clear reflection of the show’s continued relevance and appeal across sectors,” Gumundu said

The event, set to open officially on Friday, August 29 is designed to be more than just an exhibition.

ZAS has curated a series of Business-to-Business (B2B) engagements aimed at connecting senior executives, government leaders, and industry experts.

“These platforms are meant to exchange ideas, build partnerships, and explore innovations that can drive the growth of agricultural enterprises. Through these focused interactions, we aim to unlock new opportunities locally and internationally,” he said

Livestock competitions are also expected to draw huge attention this year.

So far, Gumundu said 120 beef and dairy cattle, 78 goats, 68 sheep, 26 pigs, 84 rabbits and 105 poultry have been entered.

He said all participating animals must carry valid Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) certificates, with judging panels including experts from both Zimbabwe and the region.