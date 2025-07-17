All set for the 2025 Innovation Expo & Conference

The countdown has begun for one of the most anticipated technology and innovation events of the year – the Innovation Expo & Conference 2025, set to take place from 29 July to 1 August 2025 at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) Grounds in Bulawayo.

Hosted by the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ), the event runs under the theme: “Accelerating the Digital Economy: Building Localized Capacity, Global Partnerships and Leveraging Open Technologies for Sustainable Development.”

The Innovation Expo will see innovators, technopreneurs, incubation hubs, ICT players, fintech institutions, and researchers submit their groundbreaking products and solutions for exhibition.

POTRAZ has reaffirmed its commitment to fostering innovation by fully sponsoring shortlisted innovators, covering costs for transport, accommodation, and meals. This bold move ensures inclusivity and provides a platform for local talent to shine without financial constraints.

Speaking about the importance of the event, a POTRAZ representative stated:

“Innovation is the engine of growth in the digital era. This Expo is not just about showcasing ideas; it’s about creating opportunities, connecting talent, and building solutions that transform economies.”

Participants can look forward to panel discussions, cultural networking events, collaboration opportunities, and a high-stakes pitch competition, where the top three exhibitors in each sub-theme will walk away with coveted prizes and recognition.

From smart city technologies and fintech breakthroughs to agricultural innovations and sustainable infrastructure, the Expo promises to be a melting pot of ideas shaping Zimbabwe’s future.