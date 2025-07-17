Current NewsTechTech News

OneMoney Revises Transaction Tariffs, Caps Monthly Limit at US$2,000

nicole madziwa
Mobile money service provider,OneMoney has updated its transaction tariffs, maintaining a 3.3% total charge for key services such as sending money, ZESA token purchases, ZIPIT transfers, card swipes, and bill payments.

The tariff structure includes a base charge of 1.3% and a 2% Intermediated Money Transfer (IMT) tax. Cash-out transactions will incur a 1.7% fee with no additional tax, while wallet-to-bank transfers attract a flat 1% charge. Statement and balance enquiries are set at US$0.10 each.

Users are also subject to a transaction limit of US$500 and a monthly cap of US$2,000. The updated rates are effective immediately, with customer support available via the OneMoney app, call centre 121, or WhatsApp on 0718 600 460.

