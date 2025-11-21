Zimbabwe is showcasing its digital transformation journey at the World Telecommunication Development Conference (WTDC-25), sharing its strategies for expanding connectivity and adopting new technologies.

The nation’s delegation, spearheaded by the Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, Hon. Tatenda Annastacia Mavetera, also includes Dr. Gift Kallisto Machengete, the Director-General of the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ), alongside dedicated experts from the Ministry and the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ). It is actively shaping the global dialogue on building an inclusive and sustainable digital ecosystem.

The conference under the theme “Universal, meaningful, and affordable connectivity for an inclusive and sustainable digital future, serves as a critical link for policymakers, regulators, and industry giants to forge a collaborative roadmap for worldwide digital advancement.

Minister Mavetera, in a national policy statement, presented Zimbabwe’s digital transformation as a blueprint for rapid and purposeful growth. She unveiled statistics that underscore this progress, a mobile penetration rate at 102%, an internet penetration of 81.8%, and a broadband penetration of 79%. A cornerstone of this success, she emphasised, is the strategic deployment of the Universal Service Fund, which has successfully linked over 3,300 critical institutions including schools, health centres, and community posts to the digital grid.

The Minister outlined a vision focused on bridging the remaining connectivity gaps. She reaffirmed Zimbabwe’s resolve to push broadband infrastructure into unserved and underserved communities, while simultaneously preparing the nation for the Fourth Industrial Revolution. This includes a dedicated focus on adopting emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, fortifying the regulatory framework to enhance consumer protection, bolstering national cybersecurity defences, and massively scaling up digital literacy programmes. A key pillar of this strategy is ensuring that youth, women, and vulnerable communities are equipped with the skills to thrive in the digital economy.

Hon. Mavetera also lent her voice to a critical High-Level Dialogue convening representatives from, Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDCs), and Small Island Developing States (SIDS). This forum delved into the unique challenges and opportunities these nations face. Discussions centred on building inclusive and resilient digital infrastructure, the intertwined imperatives of cybersecurity and disaster readiness, and catalysing innovation through youth empowerment and digital skills development.

Representing Zimbabwe’s context as an LLDC, Minister Mavetera articulated the country’s determined efforts to overcome geographical constraints. She detailed national initiatives aligned with Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030, aimed at constructing a digital society where geographic location is not a barrier to opportunity.