The Monomotapa Hotel has announced the inauguration of its new board of directors, a step the hospitality group says is evidence of its transformation and ambitious growth. This newly assembled team brings together a formidable collaboration of decades of collective experience in business management, visionary strategy, and proven leadership.

The board is composed of a distinguished group of professionals namely Tsungai Munjere, Gladstone Tyoka, Sabina Chitehwe, Ignatius Katsidzira, Sibambaniso Kundai, the newly appointed Board Chairperson Fanuel Kapanje, and Sibonginkosi Muteyiwa. This diverse assembly of experts is set to provide invaluable guidance, steering Monomotapa Hospitality through its next chapter of expansion and innovation.

Under the stewardship of Board Chairperson Fanuel Kapanje, the board’s wisdom and strategic acumen is supposed to be instrumental in shaping the future of the brand. Their mandate will be to build upon the hotel’s legacy of excellence while pioneering new standards in the competitive hospitality landscape.

The institution is poised to transcend conventional hospitality, curating greater and more immersive experiences for its guests.