The Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Hon. Torerai Moyo, has urged government institutions, parents, educators, civil society and communities to take concrete steps to safeguard children’s rights, stressing that “promises must move beyond words” and translate into meaningful action.

He made the remarks today in Harare during national commemorations of World Children’s Day, which this year ran under the theme “For Every Child, Every Right: From Promises to Action.”

Hon. Moyo highlighted that the commemorations serve as a reminder that every child is entitled to fundamental rights, including the right to life, health, education, protection, family care and participation in decisions that affect their lives. He emphasized that these rights are enshrined in Zimbabwe’s Constitution, particularly in Section 81, which outlines protections from exploitation, armed conflict, and child labour.

“As a Ministry, we remain committed to transforming promises into tangible actions,” Moyo said. “We are working to ensure that our schools are safe, inclusive and nurturing environments for all children.”

He noted that children have the right to equal treatment, a name and identity, health services, protection from abuse and neglect, and a voice in matters concerning them.

The Minister also stressed the need for stronger community involvement, urging parents, teachers, policymakers and civic organisations to actively participate in shaping policies and programmes that support children’s well-being.

“Let us prioritize our children’s voices,” he said. “It is our responsibility not only to protect them, but also to empower them to exercise their rights confidently.”

In his address, Moyo warned of persistent challenges such as child marriage, exploitation, and lack of access to quality education—issues that require coordinated interventions. He reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to implementing comprehensive measures to prevent child abuse and ensure that every child is given the opportunity to learn and thrive.

Closing his remarks, Minister Moyo encouraged stakeholders to continue working together to ensure a brighter future for Zimbabwean children.

“Together, we can turn promises into action and pave the way for a better tomorrow for our youth,” he said.