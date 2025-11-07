By Ross Moyo

Russia has trained 3000 Zimbabwean Youths in Cyber Security, as it moves to target 10 000 thereby strengthening a cyber conscious populace while deeply increasing the intellectual capacity of the youths . The Southern Africa’s all weather friend is further backing Zimbabwe in its fight against spies and cybercrime through its investment in the country’s digital space, education and youth empowerment to grow the Southern African country’s economy.

This was revealed by the First Secretary Representative of the Embassy of the Russian Federation, Ms. Anastasia Belyaeva, during TechnoMag’s second edition of the TECH CONVERGENCE FORA when she spoke glowingly of the growing importance of cybersecurity in national security issue’s pertinent to the country.

“Zimbabwe, like many other nations, faces growing threats in cyberspace – from cybercrime to espionage,” she said adding that there are current joint efforts between the Cybers Foundation, Russian firm KOBIK, and local company Red Zone Digital, which launched the National Cybersecurity Training Program only recently in 2025. Belyaeva cited that the initiative, is also currently training over 3000 Zimbabwean youths aiming to go beyond 10,000 youths, with its thrust to build a Zimbabwe’s cybersecurity experts so as to fortify the country’s digital sovereignty.

“This is not just an educational project(the current training of 3000 Zimbabwe youths). It is a strategic investment in the country’s digital sustainability, youth employment, and economic growth,” said Belyaeva.

The Russian Federation Rep also spoke on the United Nations UN Convention against Cybercrime, which was signed by both Zimbabwe and Russia as citing it as a major achievement in international cooperation by the two all weather nations.

This years Technomag Tech Convergence Forum (TCF 2025) brought together innovators, policymakers, and digital leaders in pursuit of shaping Zimbabwe’s technological landscape .