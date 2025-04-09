Zim To Launch Al Powered Grain Silo ln Kwekwe

Zimbabwe is poised to commissioning of its inaugural AI-powered silo depot in Kwekwe this month, this facility marks the beginning of a nationwide modernization effort, integrating cutting-edge artificial intelligence and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies to revolutionize the country’s grain storage infrastructure.

The development is part of a US$500 million-plus government project, aimed at implementing state-of-the-art facilities across 21 Grain Marketing Board (GMB) depots nationwide. The new silo depot will add 784,000 tonnes to the current strategic grain reserve capacity of 650,000 tonnes, bringing the total to around 1.4 million tonnes.

In a statement the government reflected that most of the grain is stored under less secure tarpaulin shelters, which can compromise the quality and safety of the grain. The new AI-powered silo depot will address this issue by providing a secure, efficient, and modern storage facility. The facility will utilize AI and IoT technologies to enhance grain storage and management, ensuring better quality and reduced losses.

The government has already begun construction on seven new silos, each with a capacity of 56,000 metric tonnes, which are expected to be completed within 18 months. The new silos will be located in various provinces, including Manicaland, Masvingo, Mashonaland West, Mashonaland Central, and Matabeleland North.

This innovative project is a significant step towards modernizing Zimbabwe's grain storage infrastructure and enhancing the country's food security. By leveraging AI and IoT technologies, the government aims to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of grain storage and management, ultimately benefiting the nation and its people.