Honorable, Doc, Eng Martin Muduva called for stronger collaboration between law enforcement and regulators to strengthen the fight against cybercrime and ensure effective enforcement of the Cyber and Data Protection Act [Chapter 12:07] at the recently held TechnoMag Tech Convergence Fora in Harare.

Dr. Muduva emphasized that while Zimbabwe has made commendable progress in establishing the necessary administrative frameworks for cyber regulation, there remains a critical gap in practical enforcement on the ground. He pointed out that the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ), as the sector regulator, does not possess arresting powers and can only facilitate mediation — a limitation that often leaves victims of cyber offenses without recourse.

“We need to bring the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) into this conversation,” he said. “They are the ones with arresting powers as defined by the Constitution. Technology becomes unsustainable within our communities when violations go unpunished. We need to criminalize cyber offenses where necessary.”

Dr. Muduva noted that the evolving digital landscape has transformed social interactions and information-sharing patterns, creating new vulnerabilities such as cyberbullying, online fraud, and data breaches. He urged greater public awareness and resilience in the face of these emerging challenges, especially among young and tech-active citizens.

He also highlighted the need to capacitate law enforcement agencies to effectively operationalize the Cyber and Data Protection Act, equipping them with digital forensics skills and technical know-how to handle cyber-related crimes.

“Last year’s engagement at Rainbow Towers showed the importance of bringing the police on board,” Dr. Muduva recalled. “When enforcement agencies understand the Cyber and Data Protection Act, they can bridge the gap between legislation and real-life implementation.”

The Tech Convergence Fora, hosted by TechnoMag, continues to provide a vital platform for stakeholders from government, industry, and civil society to discuss ways of creating a safer and more inclusive digital ecosystem in Zimbabwe.