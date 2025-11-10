Minister of Information and Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Hon Tatenda Mavetera emphasized the need for a supportive fiscal environment to attract further investment in the telecommunications industry during the 2025 Tech Convergence Fora . She argued that lowering operational costs would not only benefit service providers but also accelerate the expansion of connectivity, particularly in underserved regions of the country.

By Ropafadzo Mashawi

She earlier called for the Treasury consider reducing or eliminating certain taxes imposed on telecommunications operators and service providers during the Pre-Budget Seminar.This initiative aims to enhance sector growth, stimulate innovation, and provide Zimbabweans with improved and more affordable digital services.

“The telecommunications sector is vital for economic development and accessibility to digital services,” the Minister stated. “By easing the tax burden, we can create an environment that fosters growth and innovation.”

Industry experts and stakeholders have welcomed the Minister’s initiative, highlighting the potential for increased investments and improved services if tax burdens are alleviated. The upcoming budget will be closely watched as it will determine the future trajectory of Zimbabwe’s telecommunications landscape.

The Tech Convergence Fora serves as a platform for industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators to discuss the latest trends and challenges in technology and telecommunications. This year’s fora focused on fostering collaboration between the public and private sectors, exploring strategies to enhance digital infrastructure, and addressing regulatory hurdles that may impede growth in the telecommunications sector.

Dandemutande chief executive officer Never Ncube was quoted stating that that the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) was requesting non-resident tax, which adds to the already heavy tax burden.

“So, there are two additional taxes that were introduced between 2014 and 2017.

“Initially, it was 5% excise duty or airtime, and then there was another 5% that was introduced called the special health levy,” Ncube said, speaking on behalf of IAPs.

“All these two taxes amount to 10%, but they are also vatable.

“So, if you add the Vat (value-added tax) to it, it’s almost about 11,5%. So because this tax is excise duty, you cannot deduct it. They are actually an additional cost to the operators.

“You know, with VAT, you can say input VAT and output VAT. But this is a pass-through tax that we now have to charge the consumers because we can’t recover it.

“But in addition to that, of late, Zimra has been coming to the operators and saying, ‘Because you are importing bandwidth from outside the country, when you pay for that bandwidth, we want you to withhold non-resident tax on those payments.”

This, according to Ncube, is also going to be another additional tax “because to the suppliers of that bandwidth, whether satellite or the one that we pull in using fibre, they are not going to say they are taking that tax as a cost on their side.

“It means this will be a cost on our side, which we will need to pass over to the consumers.”