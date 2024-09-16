Zim Hosting SADC’s 7th Aug Industrialization Week Was Most Successful Bloc Summit – PS Utete

By Ross Moyo

Zimbabwe hosting the 7th Industrialization Week in August, last month was the most successful by regional bloc in the history of its summits with the theme “Promotion innovation to unlock opportunities for sustainable economic growth towards an industrialised SADC.”

According to Dr. Thomas Utete Wushe, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, Zimbabwe made significant progress in its industrial sectors, which were showcased during the event.

“We have witnessed a strong focus on value chain development across key sectors such as agro-processing, pharmaceutical, mineral beneficiation, consumer goods, capital goods, financial and infrastructure sectors,” Dr. Wushe said.

“Basically, the strategy seeks to promote structural transformation of SADC economies. ”

Zimbabwe assumed the SADC chairmanship this year on top of its regional bloc gains and margins, with a specific event on industrialisation, and this was the seventh event since its inception, the SADC Industrialisation Week, under the theme: Promotion innovation to unlock opportunities for sustainable economic growth towards an industrialised SADC.

“We have witnessed a strong focus on value chain development across key sectors such as agro-processing, pharmaceutical, mineral beneficiation, consumer goods, capital goods, financial and infrastructure sectors,” the former Zimbabwean Ambassador said.

“Within these, there has been a growing emphasis on innovation and regional collaboration.

“Here in Zimbabwe, we were excited to host the 7th SADC Industrialisation Week, which was a great platform to showcase these achievements and discuss the exciting opportunities ahead for a truly industrialised region,” he added.

The event, brought together regional leaders and experts to discuss opportunities for sustainable economic growth and industrialization in the SADC region.

Zimbabwe assumed successfully the Chairmanship of SADC during the event, a position it previously held in 2014 when it played a key role in promoting the industrialization pillar.