87 729 Machine-scannable SADC-compliant & UnForgeable Licence Revolutionize Zim

By Ross Moyo

Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development Felix Mhona has seen his efforts pay dividends after he introduced the Southern African Development Community (SADC) compliant motor vehicle licence to Zimbabwe since taking office under the Second Republic’s administration.These new plastic licences are printed instantly, with security features that make them difficult to forge whilst they are also machine-scannable to ascertain their authenticity.

This was confirmed exclusively to TechnoMag, when Central Vehicle Registration (CVR) director Saston Muzenda said: “The number of licences that have been issued to date amounts to 87 729, since the new SADC-compliant licence was introduced.”

In 2023, Minister Mhona introduced plastic driver’s licences to replace the old metal licence discs which were in operation since Zimbabwe gained independence in 1980.T emporary paper licences were initially issued before the introduction of the original metal discs, only to those who would have passed driving tests and thereafter they would face prolonged waiting periods for the metal licence discs.

Government through Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development then revolutionised decentralisation of services to over 40 outlets and offices across the country.

“As the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development, we would like to reiterate that we have already decentralised the registration of motor vehicles to 33 Zimpost outlets and eight Zimbabwe Revenue Authority tax offices around the country,” added Central Vehicle Registration with more plans on the table to open more branches across the country.

“We also intend to decentralise staff to Bulawayo, Gweru, Mutare and Masvingo this financial year, and then to the other remaining provinces next year,” added the CVR Director.

“In light of the above, some of the post offices involved in motor registration in Harare are Causeway, Southerton and Chitungwiza.”