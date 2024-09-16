Zimbabwe E-Passports & Exemption Permits Warpath

By Ross Moyo

A warfare has been declared over Electronic passports feasibility and Work Permits for Zimbabweans living, working and studying in South Africa.In an ongoing legal battle around the validity of Zimbabwean Exemption permits (ZEPs), South Africa’s Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi announced a two-year extension to ZEPs last year December.

According to the South African Minister, this will allow Zimbabwe nationals to work, study, and live in South Africa until 29 November 2025. Nevertheless it is under the condition that they cannot thereafter apply for permanent residency.

From the December 2023 ministerial directive, Motsoaledi caused an international outcry, and fast-forward to February this year, the Supreme Court of Appeal went on to dismiss a bid by Motsoaledi. The bid was to appeal a ruling that the termination of the ZEP programme was unlawful, unconstitutional and invalid.

Zimbabwe Permanent Secretary (PS) for Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, Ambassador Raphael Faranisi, in an effort to assist Zimbabwean nationals with legal documentation, announced during the most recent May month of South African elections that registration officers would travel to the Zimbabwe embassy in South Africa to train consular staff on how to process e-passports.

Zimbabwe Consul-General Eria Phiri said the trial run will involve a limited number of randomly chosen clients.

“This trial run period will be open to a limited number of clients, randomly chosen from the existing pool of clients visiting the consulate in Johannesburg for passport application under the outgoing system,” Phiri said.

“The process will help the consulate to gauge the level of the system’s responsiveness and effectiveness in a real world environment before the full roll out [phase two] to the public.”