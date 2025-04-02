Zim Celebrates 45th Independence Day With Digital Skills Empowerment

Zimbabwe is commemorating its 45th Independence Day with a strong focus on empowering its citizens with digital skills. The Ministry of Skills Audit and Development has partnered with the Ministry of ICT, Postal and Courier Services to launch a Community Digital Skills Training Programme in Gokwe Nembudziya. This initiative aims to equip youth and communities with in-demand tech skills, bridging the digital divide and fostering innovation and growth.

The program is designed to build a tech-savvy workforce ready for the jobs of tomorrow, ensuring no one is left behind in the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zimbabwe has been making significant strides in promoting digital inclusion. Recently, the government launched the Digital Skills Ambassadors Program, aiming to train 1.5 million coders over the next three years ¹. This program will focus on programming, data science, Android development, and other digital skills.

Other initiatives, such as the National Youth Digital Skills Training Programme, are also empowering young people with essential digital skills ². These programs demonstrate the government’s commitment to creating a digitally literate workforce. By investing in digital skills training, Zimbabwe is poised to unlock its full potential and become a leader in the digital economy.