Zim Agricultural College Learn Virtually & On Digital Farming Drive

By Ross Moyo

Zimbabwe agricultural college (Ziaco) are learning virtually and are on a digital farming drive.ZIACO, born in 2023, is not just another Government’s agricultural college; but it is a digital bridge, spanning the vast distances that often isolated Zimbabwe’s farmers.

Ziaco’s online platform delivered practical, cutting-edge education directly to the farmers’ doorsteps — or rather, their screens.

Farmers absorb knowledge at their own pace, amidst the rhythm of their daily lives No longer bound by geographical constraints.

“Our students learn virtually from the comfort of their homes and farms, with live lectures, videos, and case studies that fit into their daily schedules,” said the college Principal.

Some farmers through these virtual farming lessons learn Principles at ZIACO to enhance their beef production.

Their farm follows a cow-calf production model, ensuring a steady supply of heifers and young steers for sale.

“What we learned at ZIACO is that every farmer, no matter their starting point, should have access to the right implements to ensure success,” he said.

“We were taught how to optimise farm equipment use. Since machinery is expensive, we learned how to network with other farmers to share resources.”

Another practical example of this approach was his recent co-purchase of farm machinery and bulls with a neighbouring farmer.

“If it were not for this collaboration, we wouldn’t have managed to do silage this year. Sharing resources has been a game changer,” he said.

Initially focused solely on beef production, one farmers education at ZIACO encouraged him to diversify into crop production.

“I was skeptical about crop farming, but I learnt that integrating crops into livestock farming creates a sustainable cycle. Now, I inspect my fields daily for weeds, pests and diseases,” he said.

At one particular Farm, everything operates in a well-planned agricultural cycle.

“We maximise farm potential by ensuring that all waste is repurposed. Manure enriches the soil for maize production, which in turn provides silage for our cattle,” said one farmer.

“We also have roadrunner chickens, and their litter is used to feed the cattle. Soon, we will introduce fish farming using chicken litter as feed.”

One of his biggest takeaways from ZIACO was efficient herd management.

“Dehorning calves within two weeks of birth makes handling easier and ensures uniformity in the herd,” he said.

“We were also taught about stocking rates and how to calculate grazing capacity, which is crucial for sustainable beef production.”

Resultantly from this digital farming this farm also follows strict vaccination protocols to protect cattle from diseases such as anthrax, blackleg and botulism.

“Dipping is a critical part of our routine, and during the rainy season, we dip our cattle twice a week to manage tick-borne diseases,” he said.

“We invested in a spray race because knapsack spraying is no longer practical for the herd size.”

Without much ado a digital agricultural revolution is taking place in Zimbabwe.