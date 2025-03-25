Zimbabwe set to Generate 22 MW Electricity from Geo Pomona’s Recent 34 000 Tonnage Waste

By Ross Moyo

Zimbabwe is set to generate 22 Megawatts of electricity from the 34000 tonnage of waste it generated making it fully operational, as the Geo Pomona facility incinerated 1 000 tonnes of waste daily, generating between 16MW and 22MW of electricity to be fed into the national grid.

This is an importat development for Zimbabwe’s agro-industry, particularly given the ongoing issues with electricity shortages after Geo Pomona confirmed to have collected over 34 000 tonnes of waste in 18 days alone.

The waste management firm went on 3 876 trips to collect refuse from various parts of the capital, with daily waste collection fluctuating between 1 500 and 2 000 tonnes according to official data.

The Denish Nguwaya led Geo Pomona Waste Management collected 34 417 tonnes of waste between February 10 and 28, which is a reflection of the company’s commitment to keeping the Sunshine capital city of Harare clean.

Geo Pomona’s highest waste collection day was February 11, 2025, when 2 004 tonnes of waste were gathered in 148 trips while the lowest collection day was February 20, with 1 580 tonnes collected in 95 trips.

According to GeoPomona, Geo Pomona Waste Management Pvt Ltd took over a site overflowing with haphazardly dumped waste and has made significant progress. The land has been cleared, with designated areas for ongoing waste disposal.

Access roads have been built for better management, and the entire site is now secure with fencing, guard rooms, electric gates, and boom gates. Offices for staff members were built within the site.

The over 34 000 tonnes of waste collected in under 3 weeks is a step in the right direction for GeoPomona’s collected waste to produce 16MW – 22MW of electricity which will be fed to the national grid for the benefit of the Country. This is a sustainable way of managing waste and reducing the waste that goes to landfills.

Previously, the site lacked proper access due to overflowing waste. Geo Pomona has addressed this by clearing the land, creating designated waste disposal areas, and constructing access roads. This ensures efficient waste management and minimizes the risk of accidents and fires, a common feature of the site in previous years.

Unmanaged waste creates air pollution through strong stenches and fires. Geo Pomona Waste Management’s efforts, including encapsulation of existing waste and construction of a proper landfill for hazardous waste, significantly reduced air and water pollution risks. No unpleasant odours at Pomona anymore. You can have a meal within the facility and enjoy it.