By Ross Moyo

The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) is set to convene a Data Protection Workshop aimed at equipping media professionals with a deeper understanding of the Cyber and Data Protection Act (CDPA), as the country continues to strengthen its digital governance framework.

Scheduled for January 16, 2026, the workshop will take place at Golden Conifer in Strathaven, Harare, starting at 08:00 hours, and will be held under the guidance of POTRAZ Director General, Dr G.K. Machengete. The event targets journalists, editors, photographers, multimedia specialists and public relations practitioners, reflecting the growing responsibility of media players in handling personal and sensitive data in an increasingly digitised information ecosystem.

As data collection becomes central to modern journalism and digital media operations, compliance with data protection laws has become a critical issue. The workshop seeks to demystify the provisions of the CDPA, focusing on lawful data collection, processing and protection, while reinforcing the principle captured in the workshop’s theme: “If you must collect the data, protect the data.” This aligns with POTRAZ’s mandate of creating a level playing field while safeguarding consumer and citizen rights in the ICT sector.

Speaking on the importance of data protection awareness, POTRAZ has consistently emphasised that media practitioners are not only storytellers but also custodians of personal information, making compliance with data protection laws both a legal and ethical obligation. The workshop is expected to provide practical guidance, regulatory clarity and an opportunity for dialogue between regulators and media professionals.

As Zimbabwe advances its digital transformation agenda, such engagements signal a proactive approach to ensuring that innovation, freedom of expression and data privacy move forward hand in hand.