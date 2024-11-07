ZERA lncreases Fuel Prices: Diesel 50 Now ZWG 41. 01, Blend E20 ZWG 40. 62 Per Litre

Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has announced a fuel price adjustment for diesel and petrol blend, impacting prices in both Zimbabwean dollars and US dollars, In local currency, Diesel 50 has increased from ZWG 38.03 to ZWG 41.01 per litre, while Blend (E20) has risen from ZWG 37.70 to ZWG 40.62 per litre.

For those purchasing in US dollars, Diesel 50 now costs US$1.52, up from US$1.50, and Blend (E20) has moved to US$1.51 from US$1.49.

The new rates, effective from November 5, 2024, are set to remain in place until December 4, 2024

According to ZERA, the current blending ratio stands at E20. The authority emphasized that operators may sell fuel below these set prices if advantageous and must display prices prominently, as stipulated by fuel pricing regulations.

ZERA also noted that only licensed blenders are authorized to carry out fuel blending, ensuring compliance with regulatory standards. The adjustments reflect ZERA’s commitment to aligning fuel prices with monthly economic reviews while considering M-1 pricing factors for November.