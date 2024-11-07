New Data Protection Mandates Data Collection Licenses

In a recent address, Hon. Tatenda Mavetera, Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, underscored the urgency for all organizations collecting first-party data to comply with Zimbabwe’s data protection regulations.

Speaking at a breakfast meeting organized by the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ), the Minister emphasized the legal requirement for such organizations to obtain a data collection license, with options ranging from $50 to $2,500, depending on the scale of operations.

The Minister highlighted that appointing a trained and certified Data Protection Officer (DPO) is mandatory and that this appointment should be communicated to POTRAZ.

Even entities such as churches that handle personal data are expected to adhere to these regulations by securing a license and appointing a DPO.

Additionally, WhatsApp group administrators who manage groups with a commercial purpose must also meet these requirements.

Failure to comply with these data protection mandates could lead to penalties and potential data breaches, which come with severe consequences. “Better safe than sorry,” Minister Mavetera advised, encouraging organizations to reach out to POTRAZ for assistance and to ensure adherence to the new data protection framework.