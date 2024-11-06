POTRAZ Calls for Unity ln Implementing Zimbabwe’s Cyber and Data Protection Act

Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) Board Chairman Takudzwa Zvobgo urged collaboration of public and private sectors in implementing Zimbabwe’s Cyber and Data Protection Act.

He emphasized the Act’s role in fostering transparency, accountability, and digital trust across sectors.

Speaking at a stakeholder breakfast meeting attended by government officials, CEOs, and senior management, Mr. Zvobgo said “It has been nearly three years since the Cyber and Data Protection Act was enacted and this legislation is designed to foster a culture that respects the rights of citizens to privacy in an increasingly digital world” .

The Act, along with the recently promulgated regulations (Statutory Instrument 155 of 2024), offers a clear framework for data protection. Mr. Zvobgo acknowledged the challenges faced during the initial stages but celebrated the issuance of final regulations on September 13, 2024, as a key milestone.

Highlighting the collective nature of this responsibility, he quoted Helen Keller: “Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much,” underlining the need for sector-wide cooperation to achieve meaningful compliance ￼.

The chairman also urged organizations to view compliance as an opportunity for growth rather than just a regulatory burden, adding, “Organizations that proactively align with these guidelines can position themselves as leaders in data protection, thereby reducing the regulatory, financial, and reputational risks associated with non-compliance.”