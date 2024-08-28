ZAS Beyond Tractors As NetOne Brings Futuristic Jaw-dropping Technology Displays – CCO Musunda

By Ross Moyo

The Zimbabwe Agricultural Show, formerly called the Harare Agricultural Show, is not just about crop yields and Agricultural produce.

This is according to NetOne Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) Learnmore Masunda, who emphasized that the annual event brings together Zimbabweans from all walks of life and with the Telcos Giant, Mobile Network Operator (MNO), NetOne in the mix bringing futuristic amazing jaw dropping technology displays.

Speaking at the Agricultural Show, the Chief Commercial Officer said,

“If you thought the Zimbabwe Agriculture Show was all about tractors and crop yields, think again!”

The NetOne Chief Commercial Officer, Learnmore Musunda added,

“We have brought a futuristic twist to the event with jaw-dropping technology displays.”

Musunda also indicated how the organisation has assisted and sponsored some primary school going pupils who are into robotics, a partnership that is a going concern.

“The future is here, and as an organisation we have and will always support innovation. These robotic models you see here were done and programmed by primary school students. We have a bias towards building a sustainable future for the next generation and the time is now, hence our partnership with different tech-hubs”, said Musunda.