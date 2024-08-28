NetOne Steals 2024 Zim Agricultural Show Shine – Eng. Mushanawani Speaks Smart Solutions

By Ross Moyo

One of Zimbabwe’s leading Mobile Network Operator (MNO), NetOne has stolen the shine at the ongoing Zimbabwe Agricultural Show (ZAS) which was officially opened yesterday by Mozambique’s President Filipe Nyusi in the company of Zimbabwe President Dr Emerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.

NetOne made a remarkable impression at the Agricultural Show through its captivating technology displays showcasing the latest advancements in robotics, smart farming, and smart home solutions.

According to NetOne Group Chief Executive Officer, Engineer Raphael Mushanawani highlighted that his organisation’s presence at the week-long exhibition showcase was not only to show-face, but to demonstrate the Telcos commitment to sustainable development.

“Our presence here is not to traditionally fulfil attendance requirements. Our impactful presence at the event is aimed at showcasing and exploring the diverse range of technologies on display and the implications for the future of agriculture in Zimbabwe and beyond.”

“We also have Smart Office and Smart Home Solutions that can revolutionize the way we interact with our home devices, riding on the Internet of Things (IoTs).”

NetOne’s innovative habits drew attention from attendees and industry experts alike, NetOne’s wowing the audience and in the process shedding light on the transformative potential of technology in agriculture.

“As mind-blowing as it may seem, this is the new reality and we are here to usher Zimbabweans there”, added Engineer Mushanawani.