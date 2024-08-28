ICT Ministry Wins Best Stand Display

Information Communication Technologies (ICT) , Postal and Courier Services was awarded the prestigious Best Stand Display sponsored by the Public Service Sector at the 114th edition of Zimbabwe Agricultural Show 2024.

The award recognized the efforts by the ICT Ministry to integrate technology into the agricultural sector.

During her visit to the NetOne stand, Honorable Minister of ICT, Postal and Communication, Hon. Tatenda Mavetera, commended the company’s efforts to promote a digital economy in Zimbabwe through such initiatives.