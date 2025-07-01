Mobile Telephony Sector Records a 1.38% Rise in Active Subscriptions

The mobile telephony sector recorded a 1.38% rise in active subscriptions, climbing from 15,677,094 in Q4 2024 to 15,893,626 in Q1 2025. This is according to the postal and telecommunications abridged sector performance report first quarter 2025.

Despite this growth, mobile penetration declined slightly from 102.26% to 101.39%, attributed to an increase in the estimated population.

Econet, one of the country’s largest mobile operator, further solidified its dominance by adding 246,086 new subscribers, a 2.17% increase bringing its total active subscriptions to 11,578,890. As a result, Econet’s market share rose to 72.85%, up from 72.29% in the previous quarter.

NetOne, another leading operator also saw modest growth, gaining 14,984 subscribers (0.38%) to reach 3,978,177. However, its market share dipped slightly from 25.28% to 25.03%.

Meanwhile, Telecel experienced a significant decline, losing 44,538 subscribers (-11.69%) and dropping to 336,559 active subscriptions. Its market share fell from 2.43% to 2.12%, continuing its downward trend.

Econet continues to dominate, now controlling nearly 73% of the mobile market. NetOne on the other side, maintained a steady but slower growth pace, while Telecel’s sharp subscriber loss raises concerns about its competitiveness.

Suggestions are that aggressive marketing, network reliability, and service offerings may be driving Econet’s gains, whereas Telecel’s struggles could stem from operational or financial challenges.

Either way, the widening gap between the top operator and its competitors could reshape industry dynamics in the coming quarters.