TelOne CEO Pleads for Police Action Against Infrastructure Vandals

by Tichaona Wangotse

TelOne Chief Executive Officer Lawrence Nkala has urged the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) to step up their efforts to combat infrastructure vandalism, which has resulted in substantial financial losses and service disruptions for the company.

Addressing the 2025 TelOne Annual General Meeting in Harare, Nkala revealed that the company has recorded 143 incidents of vandalism so far this year, with losses amounting to $168,000. These incidents have affected nearly 18,700 customers, causing significant disruptions to their communication services.

Nkala emphasized the need for decisive action against those responsible for vandalizing TelOne’s infrastructure, including copper cables and network equipment. He noted that these acts of vandalism are undermining the company’s efforts to modernize its infrastructure and improve services.

The TelOne CEO’s plea comes amid a surge in vandalism incidents nationwide, with the company having lost around $1 million in 2023 due to such acts. While TelOne has been working closely with law enforcement agencies to address the issue, Nkala believes that more needs to be done to protect the company’s assets and ensure uninterrupted services.

TelOne plans to invest $250 million to upgrade its infrastructure, deploy fiber and wireless access solutions, and enhance connectivity. Nkala’s call for increased police action aims to safeguard this investment and ensure the company can deliver reliable services to its customers.