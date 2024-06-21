NetOne Records 94% Growth in Data Usage

Mobile Network Operator, NetOne has recorded the biggest jump of 93.9% growth in data usage from 7.4 million megabytes recorded in the forth quarter of 2023 to 14.4 million megabytes in the first quarter of 2024.

According to the first quarter report by the Postal Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) Telecel recorded 24.77% while Econet had 11.78% growth.

Growth in data usage during this period is attributed to consumer preference to data services.

“The growth in mobile and data traffic has been an ongoing trend as users continue to shift from consumption of voice centric services to data centric services, coupled with increased

expansion of digital services, remote working, online learning, growing Internet connectivity

and streaming services amongst other factors, ” read the report.

Meanwhile, mobile data traffic of all mobile network operators increased from 46 789 Terrabytes recorded in 2023 to 58441Terrabytes. Below is how each operator performed.

Insert the diagram I have sent to you on this part of the story.

Whilst NetOne market share of mobile data and Internet traffic grew by 8.80 percentage market share, Econet remained in pole position, commanding more than 70% of the market share.

Telecel market share remained stagnent, below 1% as shown in the table above.