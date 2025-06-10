Google Confirms More Ads On Paid YouTube Premium Lite Soon

Google recently announced that YouTube Premium Lite subscribers are going to start seeing ads in new spots. YouTube Premium was never supposed to be the tier that rids the site of ads. Instead, it’s an option offered by Google to users who want a trimmed experience for less money than a full Premium experience costs.

Premium Lite costs $7.99 a month in the United States, but the tier is available in many other regions. As a result, YouTube’s standard video content is ad-free, unless the viewer is watching music videos, in which case YouTube Music provides limited ad-free access. The service’s goal was to provide the ideal ad-free experience where it mattered most, but now, just three months after debuting the tier in the United States, Google is beginning to reimagine what that means for broader audiences.

By Gamuchirai Mapako

According to an email issued to some, Google intends to increase the number of advertising in the YouTube Premium Lite tier by placing them in new locations. According to the email, viewers will begin to notice advertising in YouTube Shorts and music content.

The latter isn’t new, but the addition of ads throughout Shorts certainly is in regions outside of the US. Those in the States have had the promise of ads in YouTube Shorts even in the Premium Lite tier since the relaunch at the beginning of the year.

The change is set to occur on June 30. It is unclear whether this will spread globally or only in Germany. Premium Lite has been available in some regions for some time. It has only recently been reintroduced in the United States, and it will be interesting to see how this shift affects individuals who are new to it.

The Premium Lite terms and conditions are available on YouTube’s website. Google Notes:

Ads may show on music material, short videos, and while you search or browse.

Earlier this year, Google made additional disclosures about advertising, stating that they would start appearing in the most popular parts of videos. Gemini will lead the new tactic of inserting advertisements into a video’s “Peak Points”.