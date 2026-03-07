Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, Hon. Tatenda Mavetera, has urged women to take decisive action and actively participate in the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector in order to inspire the next generation of girls to pursue careers in ICT and other STEM disciplines.

Speaking at the Fourth Women in ICT Zimbabwe Conference held at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) and hosted by the Computer Society of Zimbabwe, Hon. Mavetera said there is an urgent need to break societal barriers that continue to limit women’s participation in key sectors such as Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), particularly within the ICT industry.

Hon. Mavetera noted that although women make up about 47 percent of the global workforce, they account for only 25 to 28 percent of technology-related roles, with even lower representation in specialised fields such as cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and advanced software engineering.

“These statistics remind us that while progress has been made, much work remains to ensure that women are fully represented in the digital economy,” said Mavetera.

She emphasised that the Government of Zimbabwe is committed to promoting the inclusion and empowerment of women within the ICT sector as part of efforts to build a more inclusive digital economy.

“The Government of Zimbabwe firmly supports the inclusion and empowerment of women in the ICT sector,” she said.

Hon. Mavetera commended the Women in ICT Zimbabwe Conference for creating a platform that brings together professionals, innovators and aspiring young women in technology, providing an environment where women in the sector can be recognised, empowered and supported.

“I want to commend Women in ICT Zimbabwe for supporting this important national initiative, as partnerships between government, industry and professional organisations are essential in closing the digital gender gap,” she said.

The Minister stressed that more must be done to ensure girls and women have access to opportunities that enable them to develop the digital skills required in today’s modern economy.

She encouraged women and girls to seize opportunities presented through such initiatives and to move beyond planning by taking practical steps toward building careers in ICT.

Hon. Mavetera also highlighted the importance of mentorship programmes launched through the conference, which aim to support young girls from underserved communities and guide them toward careers in the technology sector.

“Mentorship remains a powerful tool in nurturing confidence, exposure and career pathways for young women entering the ICT sector,” she said.

She further stressed the need for deliberate efforts to increase women’s participation in the digital economy, including ensuring their representation in national ICT initiatives.

Hon. Mavetera concluded by applauding the Computer Society of Zimbabwe for successfully hosting the fourth edition of the Women in ICT Zimbabwe Conference and for its continued commitment to empowering girls and women in technology while helping to close the digital gender gap.