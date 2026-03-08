The Canadian Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Adler Aristilde, has reaffirmed Canada’s commitment to advancing gender equality and supporting women and girls in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), saying empowering young women in Information Communication Technology (ICT) is key to unlocking future opportunities.

Speaking at the Women in ICT Zimbabwe conference hosted by the Computer Society of Zimbabwe at the Harare International Conference Centre, Ambassador Aristilde said young women do not have to determine their entire future today but must make choices that position them to benefit from opportunities that arise later in life.

Ambassador Aristilde said conferences and workshops that expose girls and young women to real-world ICT applications play a crucial role in building confidence and leadership.

“These conferences give young women what every future leader needs — confidence, networks, visibility, and the belief that they belong in the ICT space,” he said.

He added that ICT is not a field limited to a chosen few but a space where creativity meets purpose and where tomorrow’s solutions are built today.

“Whether your passion is artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, entrepreneurship, data science, digital health or climate technology, you belong here in this space,” said Ambassador Aristilde.

Canada is supporting several initiatives aimed at expanding access to STEM education for adolescent girls in Zimbabwe through the UNICEF and the Forum for African Women Educationalists Zimbabwe(FAWEZ)

Through the Canada National Committee for UNICEF, Ambassador Aristilde said Canada is funding the Transforming Adolescent Girls Opportunity project, which is bringing science education closer to underserved communities.

The project will see the delivery of 34 mobile science laboratories to schools in Epworth and Hopely, providing hands-on scientific learning that enables girls to see themselves as scientists, engineers and innovators.

Canada’s support to UNICEF Zimbabwe also includes training female STEM teachers, hosting STEM fairs, establishing STEM clubs, organising role-model engagements and supporting outreach programmes designed to break down gender barriers in science and technology.

“These investments are more than development projects. They are pathways to opportunity and pathways to prosperity,” said Ambassador Aristilde.

Ambassador Aristilde also highlighted the growing role of artificial intelligence in shaping the future of ICT and stressed the need to ensure women are not left behind in the emerging digital economy.

He said Canada believes artificial intelligence must be developed and deployed in ways that are safe, inclusive and equitable.

Through the International Development Research Centre, Canada is investing in strengthening Africa’s data ecosystems by supporting research capacity building and the development of responsible AI frameworks.

Ambassador Aristilde said Canada is also partnering with global funders to launch a US$130 million Artificial Intelligence for Development initiative focused on Africa, aimed at using AI to improve health, education, climate resilience and economic opportunities across the continent.

He said AI presents significant opportunities for Africa’s digital transformation, adding that Canada is committed to ensuring the technology empowers African innovators and expands opportunities for women and young people.

“AI presents extraordinary possibilities for Africa’s digital future, and Canada is committed to ensuring those possibilities uplift African innovators, empower women and youth, and deliver equitable digital progress,” the ambassador said.

Ambassador Aristilde concluded by urging stakeholders to continue advancing gender inclusion in technology as the world approaches International Women’s Day 2026.

He said the focus should be not only on celebrating progress already made but also on shaping an inclusive digital future.