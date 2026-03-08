Women in the Information Communication Technology (ICT) sector have been urged to embrace collaboration, mentorship and innovation to strengthen Zimbabwe’s digital future and increase female representation in the growing technology industry.

Speaking at the Women in ICT Zimbabwe 2026 Conference, President of the Computer Society of Zimbabwe Freddy Ndlovu said the country’s digital transformation will be stronger if more women actively participate in building technology solutions and shaping the ICT ecosystem.

The conference, held under the theme “Give to Gain: Elevating Women Through Collaboration to Strengthen Zimbabwe’s Digital Future,” brought together technology professionals, students, policymakers and organisations committed to advancing women’s participation in the digital economy.

The Computer Society of Zimbabwe President highlighted that the Women in ICT Chapter (WICTA), established in March 2023, continues to play a crucial role in empowering women through mentorship, networking and professional development opportunities within the technology sector.

He said the chapter is now shifting focus towards tangible actions that accelerate women’s progress in ICT, ensuring that women move from participation to leadership in Zimbabwe’s rapidly evolving digital landscape.

“The ‘Give to Gain’ concept calls for a mindset rooted in generosity, collaboration and shared progress, when individuals and organisations give knowledge, support and opportunities, they are not subtracting from themselves but intentionally multiplying impact,” she said.

Ndlovu added that strong collaboration within the technology sector creates opportunities for women to grow their skills, expand innovation and build stronger digital systems that benefit the entire society.

Zimbabwe’s technology industry continues to expand, driven by increasing digital adoption, innovation and the government’s push towards a knowledge-based economy. However, the CSZ noted that women remain underrepresented in many areas of the tech industry, including software development, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and digital entrepreneurship.

He said increasing women’s participation in ICT is critical because diverse perspectives improve technology solutions and ensure that digital innovations respond to the needs of all communities.

“When you have more women in tech, you bring diverse perspectives that boost creativity and innovation, women also help ensure that technology solutions address gender-specific needs and become more inclusive,” she said.

Ndlovu also emphasized the importance of female role models in the ICT sector, noting that visible success stories can inspire young girls to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

However, he acknowledged that women pursuing technology careers in Zimbabwe still face challenges such as limited access to advanced digital training, cultural stereotypes and limited mentorship opportunities.

To address these barriers, the Women in ICT Chapter and the Computer Society of Zimbabwe are promoting mentorship programmes, education partnerships and industry collaborations aimed at strengthening digital skills among women and girls.

He also added that expanding STEM education initiatives, creating inclusive workplaces and supporting women-led tech innovations will play a major role in building a more balanced technology ecosystem.

As the country moves towards a digitally-driven economy, Ndlovu encouraged women in the ICT sector to support one another, collaborate with inclusive organisations and advocate for policies that promote gender equality in technology.