President Mnangagwa has appointed a new eleven-member board to oversee the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ).

The announcement was made by the Minister of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services, Tatenda Mavetera, during a press briefing at the Ministry’s headquarters. Minister Mavetera was joined by Deputy Minister Dingumuzi Phuti, Permanent Secretary Dr. Beulah Chirume, and Potraz Director General Dr. Gift Machengete.

The new board is chaired by Professor Sam Takavarasha Jnr, with Ms. Barbara Mukahanana serving as deputy chair. Mr. Prince Sibanda joins as the Ministry’s technical representative. The expanded board also includes Ms. Tofara Audrey Nyoni, Miss Michelle Madyira, Adv. Sebastian Masimba Guwuriro, Dr. Siyakha Njabuliso Mthunzi, Dr. Miriam Mugwati, Mr. Caos Nzenze, Dr. Maneta Linnys Dzauma, and Dr. Prince Mushaninga.

This appointment marks a significant expansion from the previous seven-member board, a growth necessitated by the increasing complexity of Zimbabwe’s technological sector. The previous board was led by Advocate Tawanda Zvobgo, who passed away in December 2025.

Minister Mavetera emphasised that these appointments, made in accordance with the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Act, are critical for driving investment and ensuring that POTRAZ remains a robust level playing field for all stakeholders in the digital economy.