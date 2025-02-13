WhatsApp will soon  let users link social media profiles on their account

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature that will enable users to add links to their social media profiles directly within the app. According to WABetaInfo, the latest beta version of WhatsApp for iOS includes a dedicated section in the Account settings for this purpose. This feature is currently under testing and is expected to roll out widely in the coming weeks.



By Ropafadzo Mashawi

In this new section, accessible from WhatsApp’s profile settings, users can add links to platforms like Instagram. While the beta version currently supports only Instagram links, it’s anticipated that other Meta platforms such as Facebook and Threads may be included in the final release. It’s still uncertain whether links to third-party social media apps will be permitted.

Once added, the social media links will be visible in the user’s profile alongside their name, phone number, and “About” section. Participation in this feature is optional; users can choose not to display any social media links if they prefer. For those who do opt in, WhatsApp will offer enhanced control over link visibility, similar to the privacy settings available for profile pictures.

Currently, WhatsApp allows business accounts to feature social media links, but this requires an authentication process. Regular accounts, however, do not need authentication to add links at this stage. Nonetheless, WhatsApp may implement an authentication step for personal accounts before the official release to prevent misuse, such as impersonation.