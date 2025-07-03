TikTok Trains 3,000 African Creators to Build Digital Careers

TikTok has launched an ambitious training initiative to empower 3,000 young creators across Sub-Saharan Africa with digital skills to transform their creativity into sustainable careers.

Unveiled in Johannesburg this week, the social media giant’s expanded #LevelUpAfrica programme aims to boost youth entrepreneurship and fuel the continent’s growing creative economy, currently poised to contribute up to 10% of global GDP by 2030.

“This is not just about trends or entertainment, it’s about transformation,” said South Africa’s Deputy Minister of Small Business Development, Jane Sithole. “TikTok is enabling young digital entrepreneurs to become the next generation of business owners, content strategists, and brand builders.”

By Ruvarashe Gora

The initiative will roll out over the next eight months, offering a mix of virtual masterclasses, in-person workshops, and Q&A panels led by veteran creators and TikTok experts. Key learning areas include monetisation, content strategy, algorithm insights, and brand partnerships.

Backed by TikTok and delivered in partnership with Special Effects Media South Africa, the programme reflects a shift from short-term content creation to long-term digital entrepreneurship.

“#LevelUpAfrica equips creators with tools, support and market access. We’re not just opening doors, we’re building entire pathways,” said Boniswa Sidwaba, TikTok’s Head of Content Operations for Sub-Saharan Africa.

Danilo Acquisto, CEO of Special Effects Media SA, described the initiative as a turning point for the continent’s digital ecosystem. “Africa doesn’t lack creativity, it lacks structure. This is a serious investment in Africa’s digital future,” he said.

TikTok currently has over 189 million active users in Africa and has increasingly become a launchpad for influencers, entertainers and micro-entrepreneurs, many of whom are now generating revenue through the app.

As the creator economy becomes more formalised, initiatives like #LevelUpAfrica are helping bridge the digital divide and foster inclusive growth across Africa’s informal and formal sectors.