UK Challenges China With Humanoid Robot

Humanoid robots has recently been dominated by the US and China, but other countries are making efforts to catch up. In this regard, Humanoid, a UK-based AI and robotics start-up, recently unveiled HMND 01, a new general-purpose humanoid robot.

Among many other characteristics, the company’s new robot has cutting-edge AI integration and sophisticated motion control. The company’s objectives are in line with the mass commercialisation trend of humanoid robots.

According to Humanoid, the company’s HMND 01 robot is a “next-generation labour automation unit”. HMND 01 stands 175 cm tall and weighs 70 kg. It can carry up to 15 kg (33 lbs) of weight and walk at a maximum speed of 1.5 m/s (5.4 km/h). On average, the robot’s battery lasts four hours. “HMND 01 achieves human-level or higher manipulation speeds for complex tasks and can navigate confined spaces with exceptional accuracy,” the company said in a press statement.

By Gamuchirai Mapako

Humanoid was founded in 2024 by entrepreneur Artem Sokolov. The company’s main objective is to become a world leader in robotics. However, with Boston Dynamics’ Atlas and Spot robots’ capabilities going as far as gymnastics and dancing, the firm much bigger gap to bridge. China’s Unitree, meanwhile, also recently unveiled robots that perform similar capabilities for a lower price.

The creators of the HMND 01 stated that the dominant idea behind this innovation was to drive down the cost of the robot. Given that users can select affordable parts to meet their requirements, HMND 01 is suited for mass production. HMND 01 can be used in warehouses, in retail, and in people’s homes.

The advancement of technology although commendable, has brought up several concerns as to what happens with humanity in terms of employment and several other things.

However, the humanoid’s makers assured the public that their create a future where humans and robots interact seamlessly as people do with smartphones.

While some see this invention as a threat to people’s jobs, a handful agree that it could help in addressing workforce shortages in certain fields.

“At Humanoid, our team believes in a future where humans and machines work side by side, not in competition, but in harmony,”

Sokolov explained in a press statement.

“This societal shift will address social issues such as workforce shortages and aging population while giving people more freedom to focus on more creative and meaningful work.”