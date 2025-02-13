Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo Moves To Mutare

Zimbabwe’s premier international tourism showcase, the Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo, is set to make its debut in Mutare Manicaland this year, a shift from its traditional host city Bulawayo.

The announcement was made during a meeting between Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister, Hon. Barbara Rwodzi, Manicaland Province Minister of State, Advocate Misheck Mugadza, and key stakeholders in Mutare on February 12. The meeting focused on strategies for positioning Manicaland as a top travel destination, highlighting the province’s breathtaking landscapes, adventure tourism, and cultural heritage.

The expo will spotlight Manicaland’s adventure tourism and investment potential, reinforcing the province’s role as a key player in Zimbabwe’s tourism sector. This development is expected to deliver long-term economic benefits to the region, aligning with Zimbabwe’s devolution agenda, which aims to ensure all provinces contribute to national tourism growth.

Manicaland is renowned for its stunning Eastern Highlands, Bvumba Mountains, Mtarazi Falls, and Chimanimani ranges, offering unparalleled tourism opportunities. Hosting Sanganai/Hlanganani in Mutare is expected to enhance Zimbabwe’s tourism appeal, create business opportunities, and attract international investors and visitors

As Zimbabwe’s premier international tourism showcase, Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo has a proven track record of attracting leading African destinations and major world tourism markets. The expo has been held annually, with previous editions showcasing the widest variety of Africa’s best tourism products.

With the expo set to take place in Mutare this year, the city is poised to take center stage in promoting Zimbabwe’s tourism industry. As the country continues to develop its tourism sector, the Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo is expected to play a pivotal role in enhancing Zimbabwe’s tourism appeal and attracting international visitors and investors.