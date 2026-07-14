Samsung Electronics has launched pre-registration for its next Galaxy Unpacked event on http://samsung.com/africa, as the company prepares to unveil a reshaped lineup of foldable devices built around what it calls “more personal AI.”

According to information on the registration page, Samsung is positioning the next generation of Galaxy foldables as devices that “seamlessly connect with your world” and function as a productivity partner, content collaborator, and personalization tool. The company said the update will be delivered through Galaxy AI and the new One UI, which it describes as an interface that “anticipates your actions and adapts to your routines.”

Consumers who register for the livestream will receive an invitation to the event and future Samsung announcements. Samsung is also offering registration incentives, including a chance to win a Galaxy Watch8, Buds4, or a SUPERSIZE 98″ Crystal UHD TV. Terms and conditions apply and offer details may vary by country.

The company clarified that registration benefits are separate from, but can be combined with, pre-order deals. “If you register for Galaxy Unpacked and then participate in the pre-order period after the event, you can receive both benefits,” Samsung stated in its FAQ section.

The registration process on the Africa portal requires users to submit an email address, name, and mobile number, and to complete a short survey. Questions cover the smartphone currently in use Galaxy, iPhone, or other product interest categories including Fold type phone, Flip type phone, Smart watch, Earbuds, Tablet, Smart glasses, TV, and AI appliance, and intended purchase timeline.

Samsung also asks how users primarily use their smartphones, listing options such as multitasking and managing daily tasks, gaming, browsing social media, streaming, content creation, and shopping.

To complete registration, users must agree to Samsung’s Privacy Policy, Terms & Conditions, and to receive electronic communications about offers and news. The company notes that notifications will only be sent to users who have first agreed to the Privacy Policy.

Registration is open to both existing Samsung Account holders and new users via the Unpacked event page. Samsung advises users to apply through the “Submit Application” button, enter their details, answer the survey, and submit.