The Zimbabwe Government has reaffirmed its commitment to building a digitally empowered generation by accelerating the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Coding and Robotics into Zimbabwe’s education system as part of the country’s broader digital transformation agenda.

Speaking at the The Abedai National Robotics, Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things Challenge, ICT minister Hon T Mavetera spoke on the need to cultivate and promote digital ethos.

During the same tour of the exhibition stands, Hon. Mavetera interacted with learners and viewed a wide range of Artificial Intelligence, Robotics and Internet of Things (IoT) innovations addressing challenges in agriculture, gaming, engineering, education, healthcare and other key sectors of the economy.

The exhibition highlighted the creativity, ingenuity and technological potential of Zimbabwe’s young innovators.

Addressing delegates, Hon. Mavetera said empowering young learners with emerging digital skills is fundamental to achieving Vision 2030 and positioning Zimbabwe as a competitive digital economy.

She noted that the competition demonstrates Government’s unwavering commitment to nurturing a new generation of innovators capable of developing home-grown technological solutions to address national development priorities.

Speaking at the event the Hon Minister, said empowering young learners with emerging digital skills is critical to achieving Vision 2030 and positioning Zimbabwe as a competitive digital economy. She further said the competition reflects Government’s commitment to nurturing a generation of innovators who will develop home-grown technological solutions to address national development challenges.

She noted that through the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy (2026–2030), the One Learner, One Device Initiative and the Presidential Internet Scheme, Government is expanding access to digital technologies while creating opportunities for learners to participate meaningfully in the digital economy.

Hon. Mavetera underscored the need to modernise Zimbabwe’s education system by integrating AI, Coding and Robotics from primary school, saying digital skills are no longer optional but essential for preparing learners for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

She also stressed the importance of ensuring that digital inclusion is accompanied by robust online safety measures through the implementation of the National Child Online Protection Policy.



Addressing the young innovators, Hon. Mavetera encouraged them to dream boldly, embrace innovation and develop technologies that solve real-life challenges in sectors such as agriculture, mining, healthcare and education. She said Zimbabwe’s future lies in producing creators of technology who will drive innovation, industrialisation and sustainable national development.

The event brought together learners, educators, industry players and Government to promote innovation, digital skills development and STEM education, in line with the Second Republic’s vision of building an inclusive, innovation-driven and digitally empowered Zimbabwe.