Zimbabwe has made significant strides in its journey towards harnessing the transformative potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI), the country has been selected by United UNESCO as one of six African nations to pilot the UNESCO Recommendation on Ethics of Artificial Intelligence https://technomag.co.zw/unesco-advocates-for-ethical-ai-practices/, and has recently completed a comprehensive AI Readiness Assessment Report.

The report, which was considered and noted by Cabinet, provides a diagnosis of Zimbabwe’s national AI landscape across six thematic areas: legal, social/cultural, scientific/educational, economic, technical, and infrastructural dimensions. This assessment is a crucial step towards ensuring that AI technologies are deployed in a way that benefits society and protects citizens against associated risks.

The ethical integration of AI technologies https://technomag.co.zw/un-commends-zimbabwes-ai-readiness-efforts/is critical to the success of Zimbabwe’s economy in the fourth industrial revolution. By leveraging AI, the country can enhance its economic competitiveness, improve governance, and drive innovation. The government’s commitment to adopting the UNESCO Recommendation on Ethics of Artificial Intelligence in 2021 demonstrates its dedication to responsible AI deployment.

With the AI Readiness Assessment Report in place, Zimbabwe is well-positioned to harness the transformative potential of AI. As the country continues to navigate the complexities of the digital age, it is poised to reap the benefits of AI-driven innovation and growth.