UN Commends Zimbabwe’s AI Readiness Efforts

The United Nations has commended Zimbabwe for its proactive steps in preparing for Artificial Intelligence (AI) adoption, emphasizing the need for ethical AI governance.

Speaking at the AI Readiness Assessment Methodology (RAM) Validation Workshop in Harare , UN Resident Coordinator Edward Kallon highlighted Zimbabwe’s commitment to responsible AI deployment as a model for the region.

The workshop, organized by UNESCO in collaboration with the Government of Zimbabwe, is part of a six-country pilot assessment in Southern Africa, including Botswana, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, and South Africa. The AI RAM tool is designed to help countries evaluate their AI capabilities, governance structures, and ethical safeguards in alignment with international best practices.

By Ruvarashe Gora

“AI governance is one of the most consequential challenges of our time, requiring mutual commitment and learning from global experiences,” Kallon said.

He noted that while AI is a key driver of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, its adoption must be underpinned by accountability, safety, and respect for human rights.

“By participating in this AI readiness exercise, Zimbabwe is strengthening its position in the global digital economy while addressing potential risks associated with AI deployment.

The UN resident coordinator pledged full support in ensuring that the country builds on the insights gained from this assessment to enhance ethical AI adoption.

“This is clearly an important starting point for key actions that will eventually emanate from the RAM recommendations and linking those with the elaboration of the Global Digital Compact”, he said.

In his closing remarks, Kallon, assured the government of Zimbabwe of the UN full commitment to support the country in bulding on and consolidating the gains being made from this exercise as they move along.

It can observed that despite legging behind, Zimbabwe has already taken important steps in developing AI related policies and regulatory frameworks.

This aligns with UNESCO’s Recommendation on the Ethics of AI, adopted by 193 member states, including Zimbabwe in 2021, as well as the UN Global Digital Compact, a comprehensive framework for digital governance.

This workshop marks a significant milestone in Zimbabwe’s AI journey, reinforcing its commitment to leveraging technology for sustainable development while safeguarding human dignity and rights.