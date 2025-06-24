Tanganda Half Marathon Returns with Global Stakes

Long-distance runners from across Zimbabwe and the region will converge in Mutare this Sunday for the much-anticipated Tanganda Half Marathon, one of the country’s most prestigious and competitive road races.

Over 1,000 athletes from around the world are expected to take part in this year’s edition, which not only promises fierce competition but also carries international significance. The event will serve as a qualifier for global half marathon events, including a major race in the United States scheduled for September.

Participants will compete in three categories: the main 21km half marathon, a 10km race, and a 5km fun run. The headline event, the 21km race, will determine Zimbabwe’s representative at the upcoming world half marathon in the U.S.

National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe (NAAZ) president Tendai Tagara expressed excitement ahead of the race, highlighting its importance on both the national and international athletics calendar.

“We are looking forward to the Tanganda Half Marathon which will be staged this weekend in Mutare,” Tagara said. “The Tanganda Half Marathon is one of our most prestigious races, and the winner of the main race will represent the country at the world half marathon that will be staged in the USA in September.”

The race is sponsored and organized by Tanganda Tea Company, whose commitment to the development of sport in Zimbabwe has been evident in the steady growth and professionalisation of the event over the years.

“We are committed to this race and we are very happy with how it has grown over the past years,” said Tanganda Tea Company operations manager Farai Garayi. “We are looking forward to another successful race this Sunday, and we wish all the athletes the best come race day.”

This year’s edition will also see the return of defending champions Moses Tarakinyu and Ethel Pangiso, who are expected to battle to retain their titles in the men’s and women’s 21km races respectively.

As anticipation builds, Mutare is set to host not just a race, but a celebration of endurance, determination, and the rising potential of Zimbabwean athletics on the global stage.