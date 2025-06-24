Media Must Embrace AI and Digital Innovation, Says Mangwana

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Mr Nick Mangwana, has called on the media industry to adopt artificial intelligence (AI) and digital technologies to revolutionise journalism and enhance its resilience in the face of misinformation.

Speaking at the 30th SADC Media Awards Regional Adjudication Committee Meeting held in Harare, Mr Mangwana urged media professionals across the region to leverage cutting-edge tools in storytelling, fact-checking, and audience engagement.

“I challenge the media to harness the power of AI and digital technologies to enhance storytelling, fact-checking, and audience engagement,” he said.

With the media landscape increasingly facing challenges from fake news, disinformation, and dwindling public trust, Mr Mangwana emphasized the importance of building a robust and tech-savvy media ecosystem.

“Let’s work together to build a resilient media ecosystem that can withstand the challenges of fake news and disinformation,” he added.

Highlighting the significance of the SADC Media Awards, Mr Mangwana praised the initiative for recognising the critical role journalists play in advancing the region’s development.

“The media awards competition seeks to appreciate and reward journalists from SADC Member States for their role in promoting SADC programmes, projects and developmental initiatives,” he said. “As we reflect on this journey, we are reminded of the power of words, images and stories that have illuminated our path to progress.”

A total of 29 entries from across the SADC region are vying for top honours in this year’s edition, celebrating excellence in regional journalism at a time when digital transformation is rapidly redefining how stories are told and consumed.