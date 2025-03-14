UNESCO Reaffirms AI Readiness Commitment for Southern Africa

UNESCO’s regional office for Southern Africa has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing AI and digital transformation in the region, emphasizing ongoing efforts to finalize key policy frameworks and build capacity.

Speaking at the Artificial Intelligence Readiness Assessment Methodology Workshop, Addul Lamin, Head of Social and Human Sciences at UNESCO’s Southern Africa regional office, reflected on the journey for responsible AI adoption, where stakeholders have been working on AI governance and digital transformation policies.

“We know this is still a work in progress, but a lot of progress has happened,” Lamin stated.

Lamin highlighted UNESCO’s approach to AI, noting that while ethics remains a central focus, the organization’s work extends beyond it.

“It is important to understand that UNESCO does not look at AI just from an ethical point of view. We agree much, much more than just the ethical nature,” he explained.

Lamin further outlined several ongoing UNESCO initiatives, including the finalization of the Readiness Assessment Methodology (RAM), capacity-building programs for civil servants, and the development of media and information literacy policies.

He also emphasized community-based solutions using AI and the Internet of Things, reinforcing the need for a structured approach to digital transformation in Africa.

With AI becoming increasingly integrated into governance and society, Lamin urged stakeholders to ensure Africa’s digital transformation is inclusive and well placed within the global AI landscape.

“AI has not just jumped into the field we have been building blocks in preparation for now deploying AI,” he said.

In his closing remarks, Lamin reaffirmed UNESCO’s commitment to supporting the region’s AI journey. He said UNESCO will continue to help Zimbabwe in this journey and they will take the outcome of this process to the UN,” he concluded.